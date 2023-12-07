Veteran injured in motorcycle crash struggles to provide for family, wants changes at intersection

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — An Army veteran and father of three is recovering after becoming the victim of a life-threatening crash.

William Martin was on his motorcycle wearing a helmet when he was hit by a car at the intersection of Powder Springs Street and Sandtown Road.

He was just released from the hospital.

“There were times I didn’t know if I would make it,” Martin told Channel 2 Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell. “All the nurses were like ‘I don’t know where you got that helmet but it saved your life.’”

Life for Martin is now mostly lived in a wheelchair. His fiancée is helping out as he navigates through his new reality.

“I lost a piece of myself in that motorcycle accident,” he said.

Martin said he did all the right things on the day of the crash.

“Going through the green light. A vehicle in the opposite lane made an illegal left turn and hit me,” Martin said.

The driver was cited for the crash.

Martin said he has a long road to recovery.

“They had to do an amputation above the knee,” he said.

Martin said his pelvis was shattered, he needed six blood transfusions and has a list of other serious injuries to one side of his body.

Martin said he is grateful to be alive even though he is dealing with so many challenges.

He is the sole provider for his family and his medical bills are mounting.

A friend of their family created a GoFundMe page to help them out.

