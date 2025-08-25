Strand Theater box office vandalized

MARIETTA, Ga. — Police are searching for a suspect who vandalized a beloved spot on the Marietta Square over the weekend.

The vandalism happened Saturday around 2:43 a.m. at the Strand Theater in Marietta. The incident involved damage to the theater’s box office window, but fortunately, no one was hurt.

The Strand Theater remains open and continues to welcome visitors.

“The show goes on, thanks to you,” the Strand Theater stated, emphasizing their commitment to safety and community support.

The Marietta Police Department confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that they are going through surveillance video to identify the suspect.

The Strand Theater, which opened in 1935 and was restored in 2008, has a rich history as a cultural landmark in the community. It originally opened as an Art Deco movie theater and has undergone various transformations over the decades.

The theater encourages community support, inviting patrons to continue experiencing the arts and entertainment it offers. They also provide an option for those who wish to contribute financially to support the theater’s operations.

