URGENT MANHUNT: 2 sex offenders disappear in Cobb County

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - We’re learning about an intense search for two sex offenders who basically disappeared.
According to jail records, one of the offenders is back behind bars, but the other is still on the loose.
Both are convicted child sex offenders.
Bryan Burgess, who was convicted of aggravated child molestation in 2000 disappeared a few days ago.
He is back behind bars.
We’re going through warrants about how deputies discovered the dangerous men were missing, on Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}