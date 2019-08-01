0 Toilet paper tradition rolls on at Marietta High School

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - As back-to-school traditions go, Marietta High School's has to be the most absorbent.

For more than 60 years, the first day of school has involved miles of toilet paper and the Class of 2020 didn't disappoint. If you drive by today you might wonder for a second, "Did it snow last night?"

What started out as a prank in the past is now sanctioned.

[SPECIAL SECTION: Back 2 School]

"The seniors have the full support of me, my administrative team and of course, Dr. Rivera," Marietta High School principal Keith L. Ball, referring to superintendent Grant Rivera, said in an email to parents. "In fact, the School Board and alumni understand how much this night means as many of them have fond memories of their experience as a student. Enjoy this tradition with your senior knowing the entire Blue Devil nation is behind you!"

For more than 60 years, the first day of school has meant miles of toilet paper at Marietta High School. The class of 2020 didn't disappoint https://t.co/lJ3VwbtDdM — Jennifer Brett (@Jennifer__Brett) August 1, 2019

The official thumbs-up came with several safety-minded regulations. Trees close to Whitlock Avenue were off-limits, lest a wayward roll cause a traffic distraction, for example. The school's Senior Courtyard and Military Veterans Courtyard were no-fly zones, and the only allowed item was bathroom tissue.

We have four reporters and photographers throughout metro Atlanta for LIVE reports about the changes drivers, students and parents can expect as students return to class, on Channel 2 Action News This Morning starting at 4:30 a.m.

"No other items, substances, objects, etc. are permitted that would damage the building and possibly hurt someone," Ball warned.

A drive through the parking lot at about 4:30 a.m. today found the kids operated within the authorized boundaries. At the school, anyway.

Rivera's home was supposed to be off-limits. He and his wife, Star 94.1 anchor Jenn Hobby, enlisted their adorable daughters in hopes of prevailing upon the angels of the Blue Devils' nature.

Cute as the signs were, they didn't work. "They still got us!" Hobby reported.

At least it's not raining. And, as in years past, students' freedom to festoon the trees comes with a pledge to clean up the mess later.

This story was written by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

© 2019 Cox Media Group.