Toddler was shaking, couldn’t open eyes after ingesting THC. Charged grandmother blames coffee

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Police say a 21-month-old girl tested positive for THC, and they blame her grandmother.

Channel 2 Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell learned that the toddler was rushed by first responders to Kennestone Hospital after the toddler couldn’t open her eyes and was shaking.

According to the arrest warrant, the grandmother blamed those symptoms on coffee. The grandmother, Jacqueline Cluff, is now charged with reckless conduct.

“Symptoms from a THC ingestion can be sleepiness, poor respiratory capabilities. They could slip into a coma, have a seizure potentially. It is very dangerous,” said Dr. Pip Spandorfer, a pediatrician in Sandy Springs.”

He also mentioned the added risks when THC is laced with other drugs like fentanyl.

“As we know, a lot of the THC is now being laced with fentanyl. Fentanyl happens to be a very dangerous drug and could easily kill a young toddler,” Spandorfer said.

The toddler is expected to recover. The grandmother is facing charges of reckless conduct.

When approached for her side of the story, the grandmother stated there wasn’t one.

Police are still investigating whether the ingested THC was in the form of a gummy.

