Thieves with guns targeting employees when they least expect it, police say

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Robbers with guns are following people and waiting for them to get distracted by their phones, then they pounce.
Channel 2's Chris Jose talked to one victim who's so traumatized she still doesn't want to show her face.
"I was scared and I gave him the bag because I won't let anybody shoot me."
We found out the specific evidence police are looking for at this strip mall, to keep someone from getting killed, on Channel 2 Action News at 6 p.m.
TRENDING STORIES:
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}