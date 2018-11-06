Teen arrested after posting threats to ‘shoot up' Marietta school, police say

MARIETTA, Ga. - A 14-year-old boy was arrested Monday after he allegedly made threats on social media to “shoot up” Marietta Middle School.
The teen, who was not identified, is not a student within the Marietta City Schools district, but has previous ties to the middle school, the Marietta Police Department said Tuesday in a statement.
Update: @MariettaPD say children are safe to return to class tomorrow at @MariettaCitySch Middle School after a 14-year old threatened to “shoot up the school.” Kids were off Monday/Tuesday for professional learning days. Live at 5. @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/AwMeG4BnCj— Chris Jose (@ChrisJoseWSB) November 6, 2018
Police said parents brought the social media posts to the attention of the school’s principal.
The suspect was taken to the Cobb County Youth Detention Center and faces a charge of making terroristic threats.
“This should be a reminder to all students that they are responsible for their digital footprint and threats of violence within our schools will not be tolerated,” Marietta City Schools Superintendent Grant Rivera said in a statement.
