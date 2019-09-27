Taco Bell worker fired after allegedly exposing himself to customer

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Taco Bell has fired a worker who's under investigation for allegedly exposing himself to a customer.
The woman claims he also tried to lure her into a restroom while he was on the job at the Wade Green Road location in Kennesaw.
Channel 2's Chris Jose learned the incident occurred on Monday night.
On Friday, Jose tracked down the 18-year-old worker, who we are not identifying because he has not been charged with a crime. Cobb police say the victim did not want to pursue criminal charges.
"They suspended me and I'm just waiting for that call back," the employee said.
Jose later learned Taco Bell's corporate office fired him on Friday.
Police said they reviewed surveillance video, which shows the man near the restrooms and the customer visibly upset. Video shows the woman run away, police said.
"What made that woman freak out?" Jose asked the employee.
"God knows. A lot of stuff happens at Taco Bell. I don't even know," he said.
A Taco Bell spokesperson emailed Jose the following statement:
"Taco Bell is committed to creating a space that's welcoming and safe, while maintaining an environment free of harassment. The team member in question no longer works for the brand, and we will continue to cooperate with authorities in their investigation."
