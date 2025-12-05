Suspect forces his way into Cobb apartment with intent to murder 2 people, police say

MARIETTA, Ga. — Police are investigating a violent home invasion at the Laurel Hills Preserve Apartments in Marietta, where Yonathan Soto allegedly forced his way into an apartment with a knife, intending to murder two people.
The incident occurred around 1 a.m. on Nov. 23, when Soto reportedly held a knife to his girlfriend’s neck before breaking into a nearby apartment through the patio glass door.
“It’s definitely a little spooky just because you don’t want that to happen to you, of course, especially it being so close to me,” said Ashton Turner, a resident of the complex.
Police say Soto, who lives at the complex, is accused of a series of crimes that began with him crashing his car in front of his apartment before the home invasion.
Soto is charged with home invasion, two counts of aggravated assault with intent to murder, and child cruelty because a child witnessed the crimes.
Turner told Channel 2 Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell he generally feels safe in the area even late at night.
“I believe it’s really safe. I’ve never had any issues; everybody’s been really friendly,” Turner said.
