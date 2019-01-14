0 Surveillance video shows tense moments inside gas station standoff with police

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Surveillance video is shedding new light on an incident inside a Cobb County gas station where a man was holed up for several hours Saturday night.

Security cameras captured the dramatic moment when the gunman, Marcus Golphin, 26, surrendered

to police after refusing to come out of the store for hours Saturday evening.

A witness, who asked not to be identified, said Golphin appeared to be under the influence of drugs when he walked into the Texaco on Riverside Parkway, near Six Flags, in Austell.

“He was really just mumbling, man. He was slurred. Slurred for his words,” the witness said.

It’s unclear what was said inside the gas station, but the video shows the moment a Cobb County father was talking to another customer and Golphin pulls a gun from his back pocket on the man.

TRENDING STORIES:

“At first, we tried to calm him down, you know, and talk him out of the situation,” the witness said.

Channel 2 Action News was there Saturday night as members of the SWAT team took their positions,

and although he didn’t take anyone hostage, the police and the public are just thankful the incident ended peacefully.

“I knew he wasn’t going to hurt nobody,” the witness said. “I guess he had some type of problems, you know, going on in the house, like we all do.”

At last check, Golphin remains in the Cobb County Jail on charges of false imprisonment, obstruction and possession of a gun during a crime.

© 2019 Cox Media Group.