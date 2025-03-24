Some Cobb County online systems are down due to server outage

Cobb County said Monday that some of its services remain have been affected by a server outage.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

A spokesperson said on Facebook that the outage was prompted by an unscheduled maintenance operation over the weekend. Residents may find online services unavailable, and email communications may be slow or delayed.

Departments are open, and the county’s phone system is operating normally. The county’s court system is operating as well, although specific filing systems and non-cash payment services may not be available.

Residents with questions about the status of cases should contact the appropriate court for information.

Anyone wishing to schedule a building inspection should call the Community Development Department at 770-528-2060 rather than attempting to schedule online.

Anyone needing assistance is encouraged to contact the county’s call center at 770-528-1000 or email information@cobbcounty.org.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group