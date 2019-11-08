0 School surprises mom of fallen solider with much-needed new car

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - An annual event honoring veterans in one local school system included a special surprise for the mother of a fallen soldier.

There were cheers Thursday in the auditorium of North Cobb Christian School. They were not for a sports team, but instead, for a parade of veteran, all associated members of the school community.

Somewhere in the audience of hundreds was Renee Dennis, the mother of fallen soldier Jacob Dennis. He was a graduate of North Cobb Christian School who was killed in the Afghanistan War.

TRENDING STORIES:

Renee is an administrative assistant for the athletic director and has needed a new car for a while.

She got one Thursday.

"We've watched Renee and some of the cars she's had, and we thought, ‘You know what? A family that's been through what she's been through and meant to us, what they've meant to us… there's no way we can let her go around here without dependable transportation," Todd Clingman, head of the school, said.

As the reflection of the American flag waves in her new windshield, thoughts of appreciation and her son Jacob come in waves.

"He was fun. He was funny. He was the first one to help and the last one to leave," Renee said.

Clingman said he wanted to bless her and so that's what the school did.

The car is courtesy of Ed Voyles dealerships and several donors who wanted to do something kind for Renee and her family.

North Cobb Christian School also named its athletic field after Jacob Dennis.

© 2019 Cox Media Group.