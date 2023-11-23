“Santa on Wheels” returns for another holiday season in Cobb County

COBB COUNTY, Ga — The holiday season is all about giving and the Cobb County Sheriff’s Office is hoping that local residents are in the giving spirit for their annual “Santa on Wheels” program.

The program, asks for a donation of unwrapped toys for up to 3,000 children from ages 1 through 12.

The Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone willing to make a donation to bring the gift to one of seven locations scattered around Cobb County where they are collecting toys.

The drop-off locations are listed below:

Austell

• Epi Center - 135 Riverside Pkwy., Austell

Kennesaw

• Carrabba’s Restaurant - 1160 Ernest W. Barrett Pkwy., Kennesaw

• State Farm - 4200 Wade Green Rd. Ste. 104, Kennesaw

Marietta

• Dave Poe’s BBQ - 660 Whitlock Ave., Marietta

• Taqueria Tsunami Restaurant - 70 S Park Sq NE, Marietta

Smyrna

• Chelsey Brown Int’l - 3300 Highlands Pkwy., Smyrna

• Hook, Line & Schooner - 4600 W. Village Way Ste. 3009, Smyrna

The Santa on Wheels program is accepting toy donations through Friday Dec. 8 and the giveaway event for the kids will be held on Saturday, Dec. 9.

