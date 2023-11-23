“Santa on Wheels” returns for another holiday season in Cobb County

COBB COUNTY, Ga — The holiday season is all about giving and the Cobb County Sheriff’s Office is hoping that local residents are in the giving spirit for their annual “Santa on Wheels” program.
The program, asks for a donation of unwrapped toys for up to 3,000 children from ages 1 through 12.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
The Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone willing to make a donation to bring the gift to one of seven locations scattered around Cobb County where they are collecting toys.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Atlanta nonprofit that has served Thanksgiving dinner for over 50 years hits record-breaking numbers
- UGA and Georgia Tech fraternity brothers to run game ball from Athens to Atlanta for charity
- Pres. Biden, Vice Pres. Harris to travel to Atlanta to pay respects to Rosalynn Carter
The drop-off locations are listed below:
Austell
• Epi Center - 135 Riverside Pkwy., Austell
Kennesaw
• Carrabba’s Restaurant - 1160 Ernest W. Barrett Pkwy., Kennesaw
• State Farm - 4200 Wade Green Rd. Ste. 104, Kennesaw
Marietta
• Dave Poe’s BBQ - 660 Whitlock Ave., Marietta
• Taqueria Tsunami Restaurant - 70 S Park Sq NE, Marietta
Smyrna
• Chelsey Brown Int’l - 3300 Highlands Pkwy., Smyrna
• Hook, Line & Schooner - 4600 W. Village Way Ste. 3009, Smyrna
The Santa on Wheels program is accepting toy donations through Friday Dec. 8 and the giveaway event for the kids will be held on Saturday, Dec. 9.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2023 Cox Media Group