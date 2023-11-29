Roommate set up Cobb home invasion, attack after dispute over rent money, victim says

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Cobb County police say several people pistol-whipped a man while they held his girlfriend at gunpoint after they managed to get inside the couple’s home.

Police say the suspects nearly hit someone in the neighborhood with a car as they sped away.

Channel 2 Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell spoke with the victim at her Austell home.

“Seeing my boyfriend on the floor, him being pistol-whipped over and over, and I turn and I see a gun,” Katrina Rogenkamp recalled.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Damage to the front door of the home is a daily reminder of when Rogenkamp saw her life flash before her eyes.

She says five people got into her home, held her at gunpoint, attacked her boyfriend and robbed her home.

“My boyfriend’s bag, his ID, his social and his registered gun was also taken,” she said. “There’s high concern about identity theft there’s a lot of concern in that situation.”

She says she’s also concerned about who set the whole thing up. She says one of the people police have arrested was her roommate.

“You can’t really trust anybody,” Rogenkamp said.

TRENDING STORIES:

She says she and her boyfriend got into a dispute with their roommate over rent money, but had no idea that it would escalate to violence.

According to the warrant, several people were involved, but only two have been arrested.

“I wish they would work harder on finding them,” she said.

Newell asked police if the others mentioned in the warrant would be charged, but has not heard back.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Dog-walker shot at, couple’s 2 beloved dogs stolen by gunmen in southwest Atlanta, police say Dramatic video shows a dog walker chasing after thieves who had just stolen two dogs at gunpoint. You can even hear one of them firing a shot.

©2023 Cox Media Group