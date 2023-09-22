Residents at Cobb County apartment complex dealing with flooding and water damage

Garbage piling up outside a Cobb County apartment complex and some tenants told Channel 2 Action News that’s just one issue they’re dealing with.

Channel 2′s Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell spoke with residents who expressed their concerns about the property.

Some residents said their apartments at Forest Ridge on Terrell Mill Road flood when it rains, others said they have water damage from leaks and this week they noticed a trash problem.

Lena Strong is concerned every time it rains.

“We have multiple floods in this building either the septic system will back up, the tubs fill up the toilets overflow,” Strong said. “They cut off the water because we’ve had so many leaks ‘cause they are saying the drain outside doesn’t work.”

Strong said she’s experienced a variety of problems.

“As you see over my head there’s this huge patch on both sides they’ve cut out squares in my ceilings to repair damage from the water from pipes breaking,” she said showing Channel 2 Action News a repair in her ceiling.

Apartment management hired workers to fix the issue but Strong told Channel 2 Action News they failed to cover some of her grandmother’s urn, other sentimental items, and some appliances while fixing the issue and got paint all over the items.

The property manager told Channel 2′s Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell she has only been on the job for 3 days and was hired to tackle some of these issues.

While Channel 2 Action News was at the apartment complex we spotted trash pouring out of several dumpsters throughout the complex.

A representative from waste management said the main driver is on vacation and his fill-in isn’t familiar with the routes.

Not long after Channel 2′s Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell interviewed them, waste management showed up to get rid of most of the trash and by the end of the day, a maintenance crew picked up the rest of the trash that was all over the ground.

Long told me the contractor that got paint on her grandmother’s urn and other sentimental items offered her $300 to have someone clean it.

