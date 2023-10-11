Powerball Jackpot second largest prize on record at $1.73 billion

MABLETON, Ga. — Lottery players are lining up across Georgia to take a shot at winning close to $2 billion in tonight’s Powerball Drawing.

A popular Shell food mart on Floyd Road in Mableton said they sold hundreds of tickets Wednesday.

A manager told Channel 2′s Tom Regan that some players were spending $200 on tickets, hoping to take home a fortune.

Many were dreaming about how they would spend all that money.

“I’d buy a yacht. A really big yacht to fit my entire family. I have a large family,” lottery player Tia Driver said.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

“$1.7 billion dollars? I think that’s great. Someone is going to be very happy tonight,” lottery player Vee Wright told Channel 2 Action News.

But, that’s only true if someone wins.

There have been 35 straight Powerball drawings without a jackpot winner. The largest lottery payout happened in California last year when a player won the $2 billion jackpot.

The lump sum cash payout for tonight’s drawing stands at $756 million. The odds of winning the jackpot are pretty steep, about one-in-292 million.

You can watch tonight’s drawing live on Channel 2 Action News right before WSB Tonight at 11 p.m.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Channel 2 gets inside look at America’s Mart

©2023 Cox Media Group