Powerball Jackpot second largest prize on record at $1.73 billion

MABLETON, Ga. — Lottery players are lining up across Georgia to take a shot at winning close to $2 billion in tonight’s Powerball Drawing.
A popular Shell food mart on Floyd Road in Mableton said they sold hundreds of tickets Wednesday.
A manager told Channel 2′s Tom Regan that some players were spending $200 on tickets, hoping to take home a fortune.
Many were dreaming about how they would spend all that money.
“I’d buy a yacht. A really big yacht to fit my entire family. I have a large family,” lottery player Tia Driver said.
“$1.7 billion dollars? I think that’s great. Someone is going to be very happy tonight,” lottery player Vee Wright told Channel 2 Action News.
But, that’s only true if someone wins.
There have been 35 straight Powerball drawings without a jackpot winner. The largest lottery payout happened in California last year when a player won the $2 billion jackpot.
The lump sum cash payout for tonight’s drawing stands at $756 million. The odds of winning the jackpot are pretty steep, about one-in-292 million.
You can watch tonight’s drawing live on Channel 2 Action News right before WSB Tonight at 11 p.m.
