Porch pirate caught on home surveillance stealing toys, children's medicine, police say

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Marietta police are searching for a porch pirate they say targeted a local neighborhood and swiped several packages containing toys and children’s medicine.
An arrest warrant obtained by Channel 2’s Chris Jose shows that the crime took place on July 30 near Brightleaf Way and Caswell Parkway in Marietta.
Home surveillance video from one of the victims was shared on the Nextdoor app.
“That’s extremely bold,” homeowner Tony Maiagbonyi said. “This is America. If you work hard you shouldn’t have to steal toys or medicine.”
Police identified the suspect as Dasaan Minor, of Atlanta.
He is alleged to have stolen packages that contained children’s medicine and a teddy bear, the warrant stated.
The warrant also says, “further investigation discovered Minor in the area and on other surveillance video removing mail from a home in the same neighborhood.”
Cobb County Jail records show Minor has not been booked as of Friday afternoon.
