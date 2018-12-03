0 Police warn of men on drugs exhibiting ‘psychotic,' ‘violent' behavior

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Smyrna police are warning people about an agitated condition brought on by drug use. The warning comes after three separate cases of people with psychotic and violent behavior.

Channel 2's Lori Wilson got incident reports from police that showed three separate calls over a period of four days all concerning men exhibiting what police call "excited delirium."

The reports stated one man was wrapped in only a sheet, saying he was the savior. Another man was in a dress and a third man was naked, yelling at people on the street. Police said they believe it's all tied to drugs.

Chanel 2 viewer Predita Smith said she recorded video of police arresting a man off Belmont Parkway last week.

One of the three men arrested was not wearing clothing and had symptoms of delirium. Smyrna police described that as marked agitation, violent behavior, psychotic behavior and extraordinary strength.

TRENDING STORIES:

The number of cases were cause for concern. Smyrna police posted on social media apps and Facebook for people to be on alert.

"There was police everywhere and I just saw this naked man running down the street and I was like no something is not right with that," Smith said.

Police said they are asking people to be on alert and to call them if they see someone acting strangely.

They said they are not concerned about an epidemic, but have reached out to other agencies for help.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.