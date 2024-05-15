Police searching for missing 17-year-old with autism in Cobb County

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Cobb County police are looking for a 17-year-old boy last seen on Tuesday.
According to police, Reed Springer left his home at around 12:34 p.m. and has not been seen or heard from since.
His family says he is mildly autistic and is hearing impaired.
Police said when he left, he was stressed out about final exams.
He was last seen wearing a gray/brown jacket, black shorts, and black shoes.
If you spot him or have information about his whereabouts, please call 911 or 770-499-3911.
