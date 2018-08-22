COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Police say two people are on the run after a group robbed a teenager and then shot him when he tried to fight back.
A third person, an 18-year-old suspect, was arrested.
Police in Cobb County told Channel 2 Action News that the trio beat up the victim and stole his wallet on Bennington Drive last Monday.
They shot him in the leg before driving away, police said.
The teenager ran to a neighbor's home to ask for help. He was taken to a hospital and is expected to recover.
Channel 2's Chris Jose spoke to the victim's mother, who said she is scared of retribution.
