  • Police searching for man in motorcycle helmet who robbed metro Atlanta pharmacy

    By: Lauren Davis

    Updated:

    COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Police are searching for a man who robbed a pharmacy in Cobb County and escaped with a number of pills.

    Police told Channel 2's Lauren Davis that the man came into Thomas Drugs pharmacy off Jefferson Street on Sunday afternoon in Austell. 

    TONIGHT AT 11: We're speaking with a witness who tried to stop the suspect from escaping: 

    The man, who could be seen wearing a motorcycle helmet, had a list of drugs in his hand and demanded pills from a store clerk. 

    None of the employees was injured, but police said the man was able to get away. 

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories