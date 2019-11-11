Police searching for man in motorcycle helmet who robbed metro Atlanta pharmacy

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Police are searching for a man who robbed a pharmacy in Cobb County and escaped with a number of pills.
Police told Channel 2's Lauren Davis that the man came into Thomas Drugs pharmacy off Jefferson Street on Sunday afternoon in Austell.
TONIGHT AT 11: We're speaking with a witness who tried to stop the suspect from escaping:
This man witnessed the armed robbery at Thomas Drugs in Austell. He tells me he chased the suspect who took off on a black crotch rocket without a tag. Hear from him at 11 on @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/fTZT18XnDG— Lauren Davis (@LaurenDavisWSB) November 10, 2019
The man, who could be seen wearing a motorcycle helmet, had a list of drugs in his hand and demanded pills from a store clerk.
None of the employees was injured, but police said the man was able to get away.
