Police return necklace to 4-year-old Cobb girl after they say man swiped it from her neck

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Police said a man stole a necklace right off of the neck of a 4-year-old girl at a Cobb County laundromat.

They have since been able to return the necklace to the child.

Channel 2′s Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell spoke exclusively with the child’s mother, who said the man was aggressive with her daughter.

Magdalena Enriquez said she was inside a laundromat on South Cobb Drive putting clothes in a washer when her daughter ran to her screaming and crying.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Enriquez initially thought someone had tried to kidnap her daughter.

In fact, a man had stolen her Virgin Mary chain from around her neck.

“The suspect was essentially enticing the child with a chair,” Detective Jonathan Janke said.

Moments later, police said Jose Noyola stole the girl’s gold chain from around her neck, hovering over her for several seconds.

TRENDING STORIES:

Police knew that Noyola left on foot and created a lookout and distributed it to the officers in his department.

Police found Noyola while they were canvassing the area.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

“I was able to speak with the suspect, who admitted that he pawned the necklace,” Janke said.

Thankfully, Janke was able to return the necklace to the child.

“I was extremely happy to see the victim get her property back,” Janke said.

Noyola is facing two charges including cruelty to children.

40-year-old man snatches gold chain from 4-year-old girl’s neck at Cobb laundromat A man is facing robbery charges after Cobb County police said he robbed a young child.

©2024 Cox Media Group