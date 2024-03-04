Police release body cam video of woman rescued after crashing into Cobb Co. pool

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Cobb County police have released body camera footage of the rescue of a woman who suffered a medical emergency and crashed her car into a swimming pool last month.
On Feb. 22, a driver became unconscious and crashed into the pool at Heritage Park Town Homes in Kennesaw.
A police officer is seen on the body camera video smashing one of the car’s windows so he could unlock the door to remove the victim.
Fortunately, the strong pool cover kept the car from becoming fully submerged.
The driver was taken to a hospital for treatment.
