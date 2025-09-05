Police need help identifying man wanted in several burglaries in East Cobb

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Police in Cobb County are investigating a series of burglaries where a suspect forced entry into three businesses.

The Cobb County Police Department is seeking assistance in identifying the suspect believed to be responsible for these burglaries, which may be related.

Nancy McKinney, who owns Fat Lady Bakery in East Cobb, reported that $500 was stolen from her business

“She called me and said, ‘Hey, the cash register is empty, the files are all over the floor, things had been dumped out,’” McKinney told Channel 2’s Michele Newell. “They got about $500 from us. We are a small business, and rent is due this week, so yeah, it always affects me.”

McKinney described her bakery as a place filled with customers and baked goods from family recipes.

“I drove a school bus while I was getting this started and worked extremely long days,” she added.

Police reported that the suspect stole cash from two other small businesses after forcing his way inside, including McKinney’s neighbor.

“The other owner from the restaurant came in and said, ‘Hey, I was robbed.’ We are in a great community, and he’s just a bad apple,” McKinney said.

Anyone with information about the suspect is urged to contact the Cobb County Police Department.

