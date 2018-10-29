Police need help identifying man found dead in lake with anchor tied to waist

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Police said the identity of a man found dead in Allatoona Lake is a mystery.
Investigators told Channel 2's Chris Jose, they've taken fingerprints, used facial recognition now, they need your help.
The Bartow County Sheriff’s Office gave Jose a sketch of the man recovered from Allatoona Lake.
Investigators said someone on a boat found the man floating on the water on Sept. 1.
"At this point, we’re merely looking for anyone who can identify this man," said Sgt. Jonathan Rogers, with the Bartow County Sheriff's Office.
Investigators circled the spot on a map near Allatoona dam. Deputies said the man had gunshot wound to his right temple.
The man had on a back pack with filled with rocks and sand, ankle weights and a small boat anchor tied to his waist.
"Obviously we know a gun shot caused his death, but what the manner of the death was, we need to put together his life line, and figure out why he was at the lake," Rogers said.
Deputies said the man doesn’t match up with any missing people in Bartow County or metro Atlanta.
The GBI did an autopsy. So far, deputies said facial recognition software has not identified the man.
