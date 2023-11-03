Police investigating after fatal crash kills 2 on South Cobb Drive

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Cobb County officers are investigating a crash on South Cobb Drive that killed two men on Oct. 2, around 12:47 p.m.

According to CCPD, information on the crash would not be available until a preliminary report came from members of the Selective Traffic Enforcement Program Unit.

Friday, a month after the investigation began, details about the fatal collision were released by the STEP Unit, including the identities of the victims.

STEP officers said their preliminary investigation found the crash occurred after a white 2015 Kenworth T880 straight truck driven by Andre Britten, 62 of Lithia Springs, was stopped at a red light on South Cobb Drive, sitting in the northbound turn lane.

A 2015 Isuzu NPR straight truck, driven by Marcus Johnson, 50 of Lithonia, was driving near the back of Britten’s truck in the turn lane.

Police said the front of Johnson’s truck hit the back of Britten’s, pushing the vehicles north until both came to an uncontrolled rest, still touching and in the intersection.

Johnson, and Lareco Ivey, 45 of Stone Mountain, died from the crash. Ivey was a passenger in Johnson’s truck.

STEP said the crash was still under investigation.

