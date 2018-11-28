  • Police: Guns, drugs, cash found after driver pulled over going more than 90 mph

    By: Chris Jose

    Updated:

    COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Investigators say a traffic stop of a driver going more than 90 mph led police to a stash of guns, drugs and thousands of dollars in cash. 

    Early Tuesday morning, Cobb County police pulled over Darien Knight, 24, after they clocked him driving 91 mph in a 45 mph zone along Dallas Highway. 

    When officers stopped the car, they found pot, cocaine, a gun, a magazine with ammunition and a handful of other marijuana-related items inside the car.

    Knight was arrested along with his passenger, Ian Copeland, 25.  

    The surprising item that police came across inside the car

