Police: Group rear ended driver before robbing him at gunpoint

SMYRNA, Ga. - Smyrna police are searching for a group of thieves who rear-ended a pickup truck driver and robbed him at gunpoint of his two motorcycles.
Police told Channel 2’s Chris Jose the accident was a ploy to commit the robbery.
“It was staged. It was calculated,” Sgt. Louis Defense said. “There’s nothing to suggest this was a typical fender bender.”
Police said the driver of a white Nissan pickup truck hit the victim’s red Chevrolet Silverado along South Cobb Drive near Wisteria Lane on Wednesday.
When the victim got out to survey the damage, the driver pointed a gun and forced the victim back into his truck, police said.
Police said two other men from the white Nissan unloaded the motorcycles from the victim’s truck and drove off.
Police told Jose the victim may have been followed.
“That’s very well possible,” Defense said. “What appeared to be a normal fender bender was not.”
Police are searching for yellow Ducati 1098s and a blue 2015 Yamaha YF-Z 250.
The victim was not injured.
