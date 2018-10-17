0 Police: Aunt charged with DUI after head-on crash, leaving tiny nieces home alone

KENNESAW, Ga. - Police in Cobb County say a woman left her two tiny nieces home alone and then drove drunk, causing a head-on crash.

It happened last Friday night in Kennesaw.

Kennesaw police say Kellie Hutcheson, 49, was driving drunk and had neglected her nieces.

"Once we made contact with her, she says she has to get back to her kids," said Officer Scott Luther, with the Kennesaw Police Department.

Police bodycam video showed three teenagers in the other car were slightly injured from the crash.

Officers discovered that before getting behind the wheel, Hutcheson had been babysitting her 2-year-old and 4-year-old nieces.

"Ms. Hutcheson was actually at the nieces' house watching them. She decided to leave. Shortly after, her husband also left," Luther told Channel 2’s Berndt Petersen.

Police found the house and found the children safe following the wreck. They then found Hutcheson's husband, Christopher, who showed up shortly after. Both were arrested.

Kellie Hutcheson faces charges for DUI and cruelty to children. Police say this was her fourth drunk driving arrest over the last nine years.

"She doesn't know where they are. She doesn't know where she is going. She doesn't know how she got to where she is," Luther said.

Officers say the children had apparently been put to bed. The incidents all happened after 9 p.m.

When police arrived at the house, they told Petersen that they found the front door unlocked.

