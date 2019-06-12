Plans underway to restore Marietta's historic Lemon Street Grammar School

MARIETTA, Ga. - A historic school in Cobb County attended by African American children during the age of segregation has been spared the wrecking ball.
Plans are now in the works to restore the old Lemon Street Grammar School in Marietta. During the age of segregation, the school was where the community's African American children went to learn.
People who live in the area told Channel 2’s Berndt Petersen that they were heartbroken when they heard the school might be knocked down. But now, plans are underway to restore the historic building.
We hear from a man who was once a student at the school plus the new plans in place for the school, on Channel 2 Action News at 5:38 p.m.
