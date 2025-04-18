Plane makes emergency landing in Cobb field because of ‘fuel issues,’ fire officials say

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A small plane was forced to make an emergency landing in a Cobb County field on Friday morning.

Cobb County fire officials confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that they were called to a field on Hiram Lithia Springs Road near the Paulding County line.

They say the pilot reported believing the plane was having fuel issues and decided to land the plane.

Photos shared with Channel 2 Action News show several police and fire units responding to the field.

Officials say the plane was able to safely land on all of its wheels.

No injuries were reported.

