0 Pimps will no longer get second chances with new state law

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - A Cobb County prosecutor says he’s going after the people who run illegal sex operations.

With the support of Gov. Brian Kemp, pimping as a second offense is now a felony.

On April 18, Kemp signed into law House Bill 281, to stiffen the punishment.

“In Cobb County, we’re going to hold you responsible,” said Cobb assistant district attorney Chuck Boring.

Boring is in charge of the special victims unit.

In a one-on-one interview, Boring told Channel 2 Cobb County bureau chief Chris Jose, pimps know the law so well, jail time is no big deal.

“It’s almost a cost of doing business,” said Boring.

Smyrna police detective Meredith Holt told Jose that she has pushed lawmakers for years to make changes because pimping was considered a misdemeanor. Those exploiting women would immediately make bail and do it all over again, Holt said.

Holt gave an example of a repeat offender who has been known to pimp women in Cobb County.

“This person who was convicted already of human trafficking, he would find women who just looked like kids and then he would exploit them,” Holt said. “He basically let us know that (misdemeanor charge) was the cost of doing business and he was going to continue to do that.”

Under the new law, a pimp caught selling anyone under the age of 16 can face a maximum sentence of 30 years in prison and a $100,000 fine. A pimp caught selling someone over 18 can face up to 10 years behind bars.

“One of the problems we have in this metro area is the buying and selling of sex, and it’s leading to the trafficking of children,” Boring said..

State Rep. Teri Anulewicz sponsored HB 281.

