  • Part of busy Cobb County highway shut down after crash

    By: Audrey Washington

    Updated:

    COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Part of a busy Cobb County highway is shut down after a crash.

    We have a reporter and photographer at the scene for live updates on Channel 2 Action News This Morning.  

    A dump truck that left the bed up hit a power pole on Highway 78 and Harris Street.

    Channel 2’s Audrey Washington saw the down power lines early Thursday morning.

    Triple Team Traffic’s Mark Arum says Interstate 20 is an alternate to the highway.

