Part of busy Cobb County highway shut down after crash

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Part of a busy Cobb County highway is shut down after a crash.
A dump truck that left the bed up hit a power pole on Highway 78 and Harris Street.
Channel 2’s Audrey Washington saw the down power lines early Thursday morning.
DEVELOPING: a portion of a major road in Cobb County is SHUTDOWN after a dump truck took down some power lines.— Audrey Washington (@AudreyWSBTV) September 6, 2018
Triple Team Traffic’s Mark Arum says Interstate 20 is an alternate to the highway.
