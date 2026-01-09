Officer injured, suspect on the run after chase across Cobb County, Atlanta

A suspect is on the run after a police chase across two counties.

Cobb County police said its officers were pursing a suspect and the chase entered into Atlanta.

When it got to Krog Street, one of the officers did a PIT maneuver. It was successful and both cars came to a stop.

That is when police say the suspect out of the car and ran from the scene. The officer who did the PIT maneuver had minor injuries.

The suspect has not been caught. Cobb County police have not released a description of the suspect or what started the chase.

