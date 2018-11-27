Off-duty officers in altercation at The Battery; 2 resign, several under investigation

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - What started as a fun night out at The Battery turned into a major shift at the Sandy Springs Police Department.
Channel 2's Mark Winne has learned through sources that an altercation involving a SWAT team commander led to two resignations. Now, several officers are under investigation.
"The message here is: We take your conduct as a direct reflection of us. Whether it's on duty or off-duty, your conduct can have an impact on your career here at the Sandy Springs Police Department," said deputy chief Keith Zgonc.
The shocking allegations of what happened, on Channel 2 Action News at 6.
