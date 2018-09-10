  • New toll lanes being tested in first morning commute

    By: Audrey Washington

    Updated:

    COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Monday is the first morning with new express lanes that promise to transform your commute in Cobb and Cherokee counties.

    They are open for the first major morning commute.

    The northwest corridor express lanes on I-75 and I-575 are finally open.

    Channel 2 Action News has been following the four-year construction project and last week's preparation of the new toll lanes. 

    The I-85 "HOT lanes" recently hit an all-time record of $15.50.

    But some drivers say they would be willing to pay more to avoid the traffic on I-75.

     

