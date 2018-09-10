COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Monday is the first morning with new express lanes that promise to transform your commute in Cobb and Cherokee counties.
They are open for the first major morning commute.
We are tracking the impact in real-time with Triple Team Traffic and have a reporter on the road for a live look at the roads on Channel 2 Action News This Morning.
The I-75, I-575 toll lanes are OPEN for the first weekday morning commute. Will it make it better? @AudreyWSBTV and @SteveGWSB will put it to the test this morning on Channel 2 Action News. Join us starting at 4:30 a.m. https://t.co/N9IDdyHeKH pic.twitter.com/eKImIIoN6H— WSB-TV (@wsbtv) September 10, 2018
The northwest corridor express lanes on I-75 and I-575 are finally open.
Channel 2 Action News has been following the four-year construction project and last week's preparation of the new toll lanes.
The I-85 "HOT lanes" recently hit an all-time record of $15.50.
But some drivers say they would be willing to pay more to avoid the traffic on I-75.
NW Express Lanes are OPEN! Facts:— Ashley Frasca (@AshleyFrascaWSB) September 8, 2018
-Must have @PeachPassGA
-2 lanes wide except along 575 & on 75 from I-575 through Kennesaw
-Has the longest land bridge in GA, 1.3 miles
-Highest altitude appx 105 ft high, at 75 & 285
-50 jurisdictions involved in the safety training #ATLtraffic pic.twitter.com/Xb0YYyJ3Iv
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}