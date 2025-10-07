New K9 ‘Liberty’ to help Cobb PD find missing persons

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — The Cobb County Sheriff’s Office has introduced Liberty, an 11-month-old bloodhound, as the newest member of its K-9 Unit, enhancing its capabilities in scent discrimination trailing and tracking.

Liberty will work alongside Deputy Barry Bales, a 17-year veteran of the Sheriff’s Office who has been a K-9 handler for the past three years.

“Liberty will play an important role in supporting our mission to enhance public safety,” Sheriff Craig Owens said. “Her advanced tracking skills will assist in locating missing persons and suspects, as well as strengthening our community engagement.”

Deputy Bales previously worked with K-9 Shax, who retired after three years of service with similar capabilities.

Liberty’s addition to the K-9 Unit is expected to continue the Sheriff’s Office’s efforts in public safety and community engagement.

