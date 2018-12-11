New I-75 express lanes get first test with winter weather

A lot of drivers who use the new express lanes in Cobb and Henry counties had to find a new way to work or school Tuesday morning.
The state closed the lanes to check for ice and posted signs warning drivers of the closure. The South Metro Express Lanes in Henry reopened shortly after 6 a.m.
Channel 2's Sophia Choi spoke with drivers who use the Cobb express lanes, which took longer to reopen.
"It lets me get to work earlier and I don't have to sit in traffic. I hate the traffic," Nicole Pierre told Choi.
Why officals say they have to take extra precautions with Cobb express lanes this winter, on Channel 2 Action News at 4 p.m.
