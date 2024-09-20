New Cobb County K-9 is trained to help find hidden electronic evidence

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — The Cobb County Sheriff’s office has a new K-9, who is trained to help investigators find crucial evidence.

Named Sherlock, the new K-9 is trained to find all kinds of electronic devices, laptops, cellphones and even devices underwater.

He wears the smallest and newest uniform at the Cobb County Sheriff’s Office, but his abilities can help police find hidden critical evidence that could lead to arrests and prosecutions.

“It really is a big deal. I came up with this idea of Cobb County to pick up this additional K-9,” Cobb County Sheriff’ Craig Owens said.

This week, Owens showed Channel 2 Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell how K-9 Sherlock and his handler work together.

“K-9 Sherlock is trained to detect a chemical that is sprayed on memory data storage devices, Owens said. “K-9 Sherlock plays a crucial role in cases that involve sex trafficking, online predators, and other serious crimes.”

CEO of the Defenders for Children organization, Toni Clark says her organization is encouraging all law enforcement agencies to have these rare K-9s.

“When a dog finds a device like this there’s a chance it could have millions of images of children being hurt in ways we cannot imagine,” Clark said. “On average, they find two to three devices per search.”

K-9 Sherlock is the first of his kind for Cobb County and the Atlanta region.

Other law enforcement agencies in Cobb County will also to use him for investigations.

