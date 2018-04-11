  • Neighbors take matters into their own hands to fix potholes

    By: Chris Jose

    COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Potholes on one Cobb County road are so bad, neighbors said it's dangerous for them to drive. 

    Neighbors told Channel 2's Chris Jose they bought bags of asphalt and patched up Hickory Grove Road themselves.  

    The county said DOT crews have been out there too, but neighbors said they've only put a patch on a much bigger problem.

    The county said the potholes have been repaired numerous times since late January.

    A spokesman said crews will check the area again, but rain and a harsh winter caused the road to deteriorate rapidly.

    The county admits the road is in poor condition but it's not on the re-surfacing list for fiscal year 2018.

    That was not the response neighbors were hoping for. 

    "I'm really disappointed in the county knowing that it's such a dangerous spot," Elizabeth Rainey said.

    The county said DOT crews have responded quickly to requests. Records show they repaired potholes last Tuesday.

