Neighbors say drivers repeatedly race down Cobb street and crash

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — People in one Cobb County neighborhood said speeding up and down their street is getting out of control and becoming dangerous.

This week, one driver crashed and the car flipped on Bankstone Drive. The speed limit on the road is clearly marked 35 miles per hour but neighbors said some drivers go much faster than the limit.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Channel 2′s Audrey Washington was in Cobb County Thursday, where she talked to neighbor Valerie Broadway, who heard a crash on Tuesday.

“I heard a loud noise. I saw a car turned over down there,” Broadway said.

She thinks the driver sped down Bankstone Drive and flipped over.

TRENDING STORIES:

Neighbors rushed to help upright the vehicle while emergency crews helped the driver. But Broadway said this crash wasn’t the first.

“There was one next door to me, hitting this tree and turned over, and that was about maybe four months ago,” she said.

Broadway said she wants something done before something awful happens.

Washington spoke to Cobb County Communications Director Ross Cavitt, who said the new traffic calming policy now gives GDOT the opportunity to look at traffic patterns and better address issues like speeding.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

“They can put up dynamic speed signs. They can put the medians in the road, that slows traffic down,” Cavitt said.

Broadway suggested putting in a roundabout or a stop sign on the road to get drivers to slown down before they get to a curve in the road.

“Give them some reason not to go so fast,” Broadway said.

GDOT plans to analyze the road. If they recognize a speeding problem, they will design a plan to resolve the issue and present it to residents.

Child airlifted, 2 drivers hospitalized after crash on GA highway Three people, including a child, were injured in a crash Thursday morning in Habersham County.

©2024 Cox Media Group