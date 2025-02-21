Neighbors concerned after string of homicides in Cobb County

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Channel 2 Action News is learning more about a string of homicides in Cobb County this year.

The most recent one happened, over the weekend.

The quietness and sense of safety are what stand out the most in a Powder Springs neighborhood.

“You would never think something like this would happen in your neighborhood, but it did,” neighbor George Matthews said.

Trouble outside woke Matthews up from his sleep.

“I come out there’s a ton of police officers out here. I asked what (was) going on (and) they said they (were) investigating a homicide,” Matthews explained.

Matthews lives next door to Bryon Canady, who is now in jail, accused of shooting and killing someone that police say he knew.

It’s the fourth homicide Cobb County police is investigating this year.

In January, police arrested two suspects for two different shootings at apartment complexes.

One victim was a high school student.

Police found a 21-year-old dead inside a car, at a shopping plaza. The suspect turned himself in after it happened.

“I’ve never seen anything like this before so it’s kind of a shock,” medical student Victor Walton said.

On Wednesday night, Marietta police say they responded to a shooting on Moonglade Park, and one person was hurt.

They found a man dead in the middle of a car wash, the night before New Year’s Eve.

The motive is unclear, but officers arrested a 70-year-old a couple of weeks later.

