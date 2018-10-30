Neighbors concerned about speeding at intersection near popular walking trail

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Neighbors want more done to stop accidents that keep happening at a dangerous intersection in a local county.
People are concerned about the intersection of East-West Connector and Fontaine Road.
It is just about 2 miles east of Well Star Cobb Hospital.
Channel 2 Action News went with Smyrna police and watched as they used a laser to crack down on speeders at the intersection.
Neighbor Dina Ganderson says she has heard many crashes. She and other neighbors took pictures of multiple accidents.
“The number of accidents that happened at this intersection is astronomical and the severity of them is really disturbing,” Gunderson said.
The intersection is near an entrance to the popular Silver Comet Trail.
To get there from the parking lot for the trail, walkers and bikers must cross the intersection.
“I’m afraid someone standing right here with a kid is going to get hurt,” Kurt Kettmer said.
