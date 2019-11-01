NAILED IT! Cobb neighbors dress as notorious covered bridge for Halloween

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Most people go as zombies, witches or even their favorite celebrity for Halloween. But neighbors in one Cobb County community decided to design costumes that are a little close to home ... literally.
Cobb County Government posted to Facebook a photo of neighbors dressed as the historic Concord Road Covered Bridge and its surrounding equipment.
Despite the many warning signs, the bridge has been the scene of a series of crashes, some causing traffic disruptions during morning rush hour.
"We have a winner for our Halloween Costume Contest (that we weren't really holding, but anyway)!" Cobb County Government posted.
Needless to say, they nailed it!
