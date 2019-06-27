Mother feared for daughter's safety after she says Lyft ride took creepy turn

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - A metro teenager says a Lyft ride took a creepy turn quickly.
The alleged victim’s mother told Channel 2’s Justin Wilfon that she feared the driver planned to kidnap her daughter after she said the driver asked her questions like, “What would happen if you don’t show up at work?”
“She said as soon as she got in the Lyft, the driver started asking her uncomfortable questions,” the mother said.
Lyft sent Wilfon a statement, saying:
"The safety of our community is fundamental to Lyft, and the behavior described is frightening and unacceptable. We have deactivated the driver while we investigate, have reached out to the passenger to offer our support, and stand ready to assist law enforcement with an investigation."
TONIGHT AT 11, the final straw that the mother says ended up forcing her daughter to jump from the car.
