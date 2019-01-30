Mother accused of punching 1-year-old son, throwing him on garage floor

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - A mother repeatedly punched her 1-year-old son, put him over her head and threw him on a garage floor, Cobb County police said.
Melina Whyte, 26, is charged with eight felonies, including aggravated assault with intent to murder, cruelty to children and aggravated battery.
The assault is alleged to have happened on Jan. 25 inside an east Cobb County home on Heatherwood Drive.
Channel 2’s Chris Jose knocked on the home and spoke to Whyte’s cousin.
She did not want to go on-camera, but did say she witnessed the assault. She told Jose that Whyte has a mental health condition and lost her temper.
Police said Whyte’s 7-year-old child also witnessed the alleged assault.
According to an arrest warrant, Whyte said, “I am going to kill that baby.”
Investigators revealed the 1-year-old has several injuries, including a skull fracture.
Whyte is at the Cobb County jail with no bond.
