More details released about man killed in Cobb Co. officer-involved shooting

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — We now know more about what led up to a deadly officer-involved shooting in Cobb County.

Investigators say the man who was killed not only had multiple warrants but had in the past few weeks run from officers during a traffic stop.

Cobb County Police Chief Stuart Vanhoozer said Monday there are several warrants that Nathain Jenkins, 32, was wanted for, including for failing to appear in a felon in possession of a firearm charge in Fulton County.

“There’s another felony warrant for a probation violation for cocaine and there’s another probation warrant for obstruction of an officer,” VanHoozer said.

Jenkins was shot and killed inside a Walgreens store on Cobb Parkway late Friday night.

Officers followed him inside the store, there was an altercation and Jenkins was shot by officers.

The GBI said they did find a gun.

But Cobb County Police said Friday night’s interaction, was a follow-up from a traffic stop weeks ago.

“And that individual ran and we did not pursue that individual beyond a certain point because of our chase policy,” VanHoozer said. “We believe there are some links between that pursuit and this individual.”

And while the GBI is leading the investigation, Cobb County Police said they will review if the shooting inside the Walgreens was appropriate.

“There’s all kinds of arguments that could make that would make that a very bad decision, to let him get out where there’s more people, there’s a bar right next door with a lot of people,” VanHoozer added.

Channel 2 Action News did hear from a friend of Jenkins, who said that Jenkins had had his hands up and that he never pointed a gun at officers.

The Chief said the GBI is handling the details of what happened in the interaction that led up to the shooting.

