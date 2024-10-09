Metro companies coordinating with government to prepare for Milton aftermath

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — As Hurricane Milton approaches, the response efforts are already underway with help coming from major corporations based in Metro Atlanta.

Channel 2′s Candace McCowan reported that companies like Home Depot, UPS, and State Farm are coordinating with government entities to prepare for the aftermath of the storm.

Inside the command center at Home Depot, teams are proactively staging crews and responding to requests from local, state, and federal government agencies.

The focus is on ensuring that resources are ready as soon as the storm passes.

Home Depot’s Jeff Parton shared that there are multiple requests from FEMA representatives and state emergency operations teams for supplies, such as cleaning materials. Parton explained how Home Depot is prepared for quick action.

“We have a mixture of merchandise and resource requests from the communities, we pre-stage many things,” Parton said.

Meanwhile, Sandy Springs-based UPS has been sharing images of its teams in action from previous storm responses, including assisting during Hurricane Helene.

UPS’s Nikki Clifton highlighted their role in relief efforts.

“We use those same logistics capabilities to deliver relief services whether it’s generators, whether it’s water,” Clifton said. “We use our planes, our trucks, and even our employees to help get support where it’s needed most.”

Other companies, such as State Farm, are also gearing up to provide support as soon as the hurricane moves out.

According to Justin Tomczak from State Farm, some teams are already preparing for deployment.

UPS is also working closely with organizations like the American Red Cross to facilitate the delivery of donations to affected areas.

As Hurricane Milton nears, the combined efforts of these companies aim to ensure that communities have the support they need to recover.

