Metro Atlanta summer programs seeing difficulties in feeding children as donations are slow

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — It’s getting harder to feed hungry children in metro Atlanta.

Officials with some summer lunch programs told Channel 2 Action News inflation is taking a toll.

Channel 2′s Elizabeth Rawlins was out at MUST Ministries in Cobb County, where officials told her demand is up, but donations are down.

Dozens of volunteers gathered Wednesday morning at the First Presbyterian Church in downtown Marietta to stuff hundreds of bags full of snacks and meals for children in and around metro Atlanta.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

“We have lunches for a week and we have breakfast for a week,” Kathy Kiefer, Summer Lunch Coordinator with MUST Ministries said.

MUST Ministries is just one of many non-profit organizations that help fill the hunger gap during the summer when children do not get free and reduced meals at school.

These programs have been around for decades, but the demand and need have changed since the pandemic.

“We are definitely low on donations,” Kiefer said.

Inflation costs at the grocery store have contributed to an increase in the number of families who need food and a decrease in the number of donations.

TRENDING STORIES:

“You know just from going to the grocery store that food costs are getting higher, as rent is getting higher, some people are having to make the decision. ‘Should I pay my gas bill or put food on the table?’” said Joe Evans, Senior Pastor of First Presbyterian Church.

Through the end of July, volunteers will rely on donations to feed between 6,000 and 7,000 children in seven metro Atlanta counties.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Traffic safety experts work to reduce deaths on roadways with Safe System Summit

©2022 Cox Media Group