Metro Atlanta police department receives $930,000 grant to help keep community safe

ACWORTH, Ga. — More than 900,000 is going to be used to keep a Cobb County community safe.

The Acworth Police Department told Channel 2′s Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell the grant money, is a game changer.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

He’s still fairly new in his role as the police chief of the Acworth Police Department but Jesse Evans is already making great strides.

“This role has kept me exceedingly busy,” Evans said.

Unlike a number of police departments, Acworth Police Department doesn’t have a shortage of officers.

“We have all of our spots filled up right now,” Evans said.

The next step is keeping the community safe with a $930,000 technology grant.

“While other areas of the communities have seen a rise in violent crime not very far from us. We’ll be able to use this technology to make sure we keep that crime down here,” Evans explained.

TRENDING STORIES:

The grant will help police solve crimes quicker. One way to do that is by adding more flock cameras to the community to help police catch criminals.

“We are excited to get more cameras out there it really has been a game changer in keeping the community safe,” Evans said.

The department is upgrading and adding cameras on patrol cars.

Evans says there are also plans to partner with Cobb County Police Department’s real-time crime center.

“The grant funding will allow us to use the company that provides the technology for the real-time crime center so that we can access that literally from our patrol cars as needed,” Evans said.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

The department is also donating some manpower to Cobb County Police’s real-time center with a crime analyst who will work part-time at the center and monitor crime.

IN OTHER NEWS:

Officials send warning after firefighters rescue dog left in hot car in Decatur

©2022 Cox Media Group